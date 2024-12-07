Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,615,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78,428 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 4.51% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $59,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 243.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.04.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

SEDG stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $740.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $103.15.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($15.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($13.78). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 158.19%. The company had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, Chairman More Avery acquired 156,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,129,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 244,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,124.70. This trade represents a 176.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

