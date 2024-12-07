Fmr LLC Grows Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 83.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,430,327 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562,163 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.53% of Sunrun worth $61,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RUN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 290,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sunrun by 1.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 6.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS grew its position in Sunrun by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 63,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $42,902.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,148.60. This trade represents a 0.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 6,415 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $104,821.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,368 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,473.12. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,337 shares of company stock worth $2,634,276. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.28.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ RUN opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

