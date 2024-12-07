Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,117,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,310 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $64,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,937,000 after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,481,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,389,000 after acquiring an additional 35,591 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,031,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,818,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Northland Securities increased their target price on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Anne L. Mariucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,464. This represents a 8.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 8,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,715.26. This represents a 3.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $2,490,520. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

