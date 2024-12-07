Fmr LLC Has $55.22 Million Holdings in Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,894,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,409 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Proficient Auto Logistics worth $55,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics during the second quarter worth $176,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $660,000.

Insider Activity at Proficient Auto Logistics

In other news, CEO Richard D. Odell bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $496,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,978.40. This represents a 7.72 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAL. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Proficient Auto Logistics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Proficient Auto Logistics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAL opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proficient Auto Logistics Company Profile

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

