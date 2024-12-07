Fmr LLC Has $58.38 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $58,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48,737.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,596,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,703 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,189,000 after acquiring an additional 312,321 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,185,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,163,000 after acquiring an additional 105,947 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,016,000 after acquiring an additional 57,693 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $13,840,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $274.89 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.19 and a 52 week high of $275.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.77 and its 200 day moving average is $240.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

