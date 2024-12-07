Fmr LLC Has $60.87 Million Stock Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $60,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 455,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 27,463 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth $3,725,000. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 38.2% in the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 402,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 111,339 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.0% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,964,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,372,000 after buying an additional 28,272 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLYM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $841.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 927.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plymouth Industrial REIT

In other Plymouth Industrial REIT news, CEO Jeffrey E. Witherell bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.49 per share, with a total value of $36,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,065.52. This trade represents a 0.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pendleton P. Jr. White purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,950. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

