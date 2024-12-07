Fmr LLC Has $68.31 Million Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,137,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451,283 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $68,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 13,242.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

In other OneSpaWorld news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 65,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $1,219,920.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,082,394.25. This trade represents a 11.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 75,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 545,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,188,669.76. This represents a 12.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 319,810 shares of company stock valued at $5,644,816. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

