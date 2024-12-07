Fmr LLC Has $69.69 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 49.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 674,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 659,235 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $69,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 17,255.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,427,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,784 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,123,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,665,000 after purchasing an additional 550,111 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Qorvo by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 835,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,290,000 after purchasing an additional 487,621 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,812,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 537,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,548,000 after buying an additional 236,590 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.04. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.54 and a 1 year high of $130.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.80, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. Qorvo’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $283,756.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,809.15. The trade was a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

