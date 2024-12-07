Fmr LLC Has $70.21 Million Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,121,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $70,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 13.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 61.6% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000.

Envestnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $63.14 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $73.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average is $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

