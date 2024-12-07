Fmr LLC Has $71.87 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,253,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 228,272 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $71,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 144,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 33,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This trade represents a 10.30 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 727,263 shares of company stock valued at $18,075,634. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $28.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.88%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.