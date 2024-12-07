Fmr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,462,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 140,568 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $63,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 107.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 467.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exelixis from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $659,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,473.50. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $36,486.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,666,873. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,736 shares of company stock valued at $11,508,610 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Performance

EXEL opened at $35.82 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.