Fmr LLC Purchases 13,757 Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,224,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Immunome worth $61,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMNM. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Immunome by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunome by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 302,916 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Immunome by 4.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 280,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 48.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 730,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 237,497 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall bought 66,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $630,183.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,511.22. This trade represents a 15.74 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Lechleider purchased 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,831.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,831.40. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 102,862 shares of company stock worth $978,045. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Stock Up 8.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of IMNM opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $856.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48. Immunome, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $30.96.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMNM. Stephens assumed coverage on Immunome in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Immunome from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Immunome presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IMNM

About Immunome

(Free Report)

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

Featured Stories

