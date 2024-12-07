Fmr LLC Purchases 2,507,165 Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,219,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507,165 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $56,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 42.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GENI opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 2.12. Genius Sports Limited has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.94 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GENI shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie upped their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Genius Sports from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.72.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

