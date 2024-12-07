Fmr LLC Raises Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.67% of Cavco Industries worth $58,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVCO. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the second quarter worth about $138,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVCO opened at $500.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $457.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.28. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.56 and a 12 month high of $544.08.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $507.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.10 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVCO shares. StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $422.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Cavco Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 88 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.40, for a total transaction of $35,323.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,913.40. This represents a 7.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven G. Bunger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.20, for a total transaction of $1,636,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,032.40. The trade was a 37.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,313 shares of company stock worth $1,780,681. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

