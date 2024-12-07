Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,134,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.88% of BellRing Brands worth $68,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,423,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,482,000 after buying an additional 86,992 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 23.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,131,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,775,000 after acquiring an additional 402,666 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,947,000 after purchasing an additional 91,149 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,473,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,221,000 after purchasing an additional 847,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,949,000 after purchasing an additional 333,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BRBR opened at $77.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.51. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.89%. The company had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

