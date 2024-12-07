Fmr LLC Sells 219,837 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,945,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,837 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $61,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NMRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Newmark Group by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Newmark Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 251.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 708,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 506,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,907,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 101,426 shares in the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NMRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Newmark Group Price Performance

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $15.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 1.96. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

