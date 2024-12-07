Fmr LLC Sells 448,354 Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,185,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,354 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $57,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 208.5% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 781,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 528,099 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 44.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 544.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 71,277 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Intercorp Financial Services Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.71. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Intercorp Financial Services

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Intercorp Financial Services news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp bought 13,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,896,159 shares in the company, valued at $37,373,293.89. The trade was a 0.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intercorp Financial Services from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intercorp Financial Services

About Intercorp Financial Services

(Free Report)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.