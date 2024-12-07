Fmr LLC Sells 450,051 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450,051 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.80% of Barnes Group worth $57,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE B opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on B shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

