Fmr LLC Sells 83,662 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 892,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,662 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.15% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $69,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 476,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after buying an additional 114,084 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $273,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,423,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 87.2% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $1,349,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $904,939.44. This trade represents a 59.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 2,850 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $251,199.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,104.68. This trade represents a 9.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,850 shares of company stock worth $8,881,849 in the last 90 days. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE WH opened at $101.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $103.17.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

