Fmr LLC Takes Position in Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX)

Fmr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,273,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,913,000.

Separately, First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,324,000.

Bicara Therapeutics Price Performance

BCAX stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.73. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $28.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bicara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.14). On average, research analysts expect that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCAX shares. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Insider Transactions at Bicara Therapeutics

In other Bicara Therapeutics news, major shareholder James E. Flynn acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 897,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,156,566. This trade represents a 8.46 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,833,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,994,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,303,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,461,524. This represents a 74.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

