Fmr LLC Trims Stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,626,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 883,589 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $57,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ERJ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Embraer by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 2.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 153.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Embraer by 102.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,331,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,100,000 after acquiring an additional 672,644 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ERJ. Bank of America boosted their price target on Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group downgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Embraer Stock Performance

Embraer stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.72. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

