Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $22.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the topic of several other reports. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Williams Trading raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Foot Locker Stock Up 3.9 %

FL stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $47,000.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

