FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in FormFactor were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 1,255.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 107,837 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in FormFactor by 3.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the third quarter worth about $1,085,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the third quarter worth about $1,829,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 14.4% during the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $162,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,531 shares in the company, valued at $21,371,893.29. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FORM stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.76. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $63.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.96.

FORM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

