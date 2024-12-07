Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 881 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,903 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 369.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 78,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,716,000 after buying an additional 61,738 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 131,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,287 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,230,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 54,524 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $212.92 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Melius Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $211.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.68.

Apple Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $242.84 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $244.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.23 and a 200 day moving average of $221.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 152.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total transaction of $945,233.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. The trade was a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $50,275,897.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,180 shares in the company, valued at $736,269,202.80. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,170 shares of company stock valued at $92,007,745 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.