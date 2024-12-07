Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the third quarter worth approximately $6,689,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in ICL Group by 2,927,153.2% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 14,636,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after buying an additional 14,635,766 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,967,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in ICL Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ICL Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 19,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICL. StockNews.com upgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ICL Group from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

ICL Group Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:ICL opened at $4.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. ICL Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $5.54.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

About ICL Group

(Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Articles

