Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUR. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 229.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 705,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 491,125 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 26.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,424,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 1,776,513 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at $1,184,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 67.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 202,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Shares of AUR stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 344,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,276.10. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reid Hoffman sold 447,046 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $2,253,111.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,535.68. This trade represents a 94.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,776,667 shares of company stock valued at $48,432,337 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

