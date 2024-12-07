Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 763 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in News were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWS. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of News by 10.5% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 930,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,020,000 after purchasing an additional 88,715 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter worth about $22,415,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of News by 11.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 250,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,044 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 7.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 215,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 24.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 37,220 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Loop Capital raised News to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

NWS opened at $32.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 1.38. News Co. has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average of $28.70.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

