Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys Shares of 33,750 Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.06% of Lument Finance Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,557,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 127,887 shares in the last quarter. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Lument Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Lument Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of LFT opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.08. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 million. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lument Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Lument Finance Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.