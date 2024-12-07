Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,307 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.51. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

