Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $114,000 Position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 102,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 62,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 14.7% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERIC shares. StockNews.com raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.90 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.70.

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

