Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $158,000 Stock Holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Nomura were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,783,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,179,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,138,000 after buying an additional 1,713,275 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,608,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,344,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 212,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nomura in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nomura in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Nomura Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE NMR opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.64. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $6.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

