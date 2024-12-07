Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $185,000 Stock Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 11,522.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,747.64. This trade represents a 10.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

AdaptHealth Price Performance

Shares of AHCO opened at $9.73 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

