Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $194,000 Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,099 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZION opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Eric Ellingsen sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $75,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,817.52. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $209,306.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,894.84. The trade was a 12.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,881 shares of company stock worth $1,108,184. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.