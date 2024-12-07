Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 136.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FOX were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 692.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FOX stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average is $36.81. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity at FOX

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,258,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,147.10. This trade represents a 7.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,311.52. The trade was a 42.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,053,505 shares of company stock worth $47,705,970 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOX. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of FOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FOX

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.