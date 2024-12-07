Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, insider William Moschella sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,001. The trade was a 9.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $538.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.40.

DH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

