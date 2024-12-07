Glenmede Trust Co. NA Invests $53,000 in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grab by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,505,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 166,063 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Grab by 20.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 61,183 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Grab by 30.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,796,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,479,000 after purchasing an additional 878,375 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grab by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Grab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC lowered Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.25 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, China Renaissance lowered Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $5.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.40 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

