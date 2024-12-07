Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New $136,000 Investment in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 5,755.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 88,686 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 47,827 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Stock Performance

IGPT stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.93 million, a P/E ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.54. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Company Profile

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

