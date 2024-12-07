Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases Shares of 13,249 Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE KYN opened at $13.21 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, purchased 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading

