Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,198 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUG. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $410,690,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,796,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 202,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 40,799 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 181,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 27,488 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $600,000.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BUG opened at $34.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $830.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

