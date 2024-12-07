Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,593 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of LIT opened at $44.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.12. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $52.23.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.