Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes $170,000 Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,449,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,701,000 after buying an additional 290,621 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,057,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,766,000 after buying an additional 181,231 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,318,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after buying an additional 142,997 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,226,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after buying an additional 412,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,166,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCSG opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $910.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

