Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KFY. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 112.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.8% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $80.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,795,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,713,657.24. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $1,580,163.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,672,028.55. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,201 shares of company stock worth $6,329,320. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

