Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.38% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNSR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.22. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $247.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24.

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

