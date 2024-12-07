Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Stake Reduced by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 61,414.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 39,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 601.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,024,000.

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

