GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Position Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GMS were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 25.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,232,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,308,000 after acquiring an additional 854,987 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in GMS by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,583,000 after purchasing an additional 406,406 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in GMS by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,474,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of GMS by 0.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,056,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 4.8% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 739,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after buying an additional 34,205 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at GMS

In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $510,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,834.36. The trade was a 17.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GMS Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE GMS opened at $97.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.68. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.13 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.02.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. GMS had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 22.02%. GMS’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on GMS shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on GMS from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on GMS from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of GMS from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of GMS from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

