Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GH. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,280,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,973,000 after purchasing an additional 309,157 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 1,282.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,226,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,482 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 620,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,931,000 after buying an additional 241,800 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 47.9% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 552,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after buying an additional 178,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

In related news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,896 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $86,590.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,648 shares in the company, valued at $228,675.20. This trade represents a 27.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.26. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $38.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $191.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.49 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 1,200.44% and a negative net margin of 74.02%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

