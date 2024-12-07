GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168,172 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.94% of GXO Logistics worth $58,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,221,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,702,000 after purchasing an additional 648,547 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,467,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,499,000 after acquiring an additional 51,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 11.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,398,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,140,000 after acquiring an additional 240,766 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,162,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,698,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GXO. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO opened at $49.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average is $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

