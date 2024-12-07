Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock Position Raised by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HAE opened at $81.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $70.25 and a 1-year high of $97.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.57 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAE. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. CL King began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.78.

Haemonetics Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

See Also

