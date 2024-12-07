HM Payson & Co. Acquires 246,999 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 45.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 784,662 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 246,999 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.5% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $146,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $227.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.78. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $143.64 and a one year high of $227.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,030,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,883,795 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.20.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

