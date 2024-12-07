HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,578 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in HP were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in HP in the second quarter worth $62,672,000. DME Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 3,373,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $118,124,000 after buying an additional 1,757,070 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HP by 11.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,184,306 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $508,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,138 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in HP by 6.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,451,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $786,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in HP by 2,649.5% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,318,599 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $47,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,642 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. HSBC downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $353,427.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,680.32. This represents a 13.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99.48. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 40.93%.

HP announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer maker to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

